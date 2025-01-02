Times News Anchors Were Wasted On Live TV

You'd think it'd be easy not to be trashed while at work. As far as we can see, it's a three-step process. Step 1: Show up at work. Step 2: Don't be trashed. Step 3: Don't get trashed. Easy, right? Well, apparently it's not too easy for certain respected news anchors, as though, out of all professions, no one would notice. Maybe it's the demands of the job and the pressure to perform flawlessly on live television. Maybe it's a latent desire for celebrity amongst those drawn to work in front of the camera. Then again, it was funny when CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen did shots of tequila live in front of the camera on New Year's Eve in 2017, so whatever. And in 2018. And 2019. And also in 2020, 2021, and 2023. And are planning on doing it again in 2024.

Okay, Cooper and Cohen weren't exactly what we would call "trashed." They were more loopy-tipsy-giggly. Plus, it was New Year's Eve. Other newscasters, though? They've been visibly hammered — or at least allegedly, because rarely will a newscaster or their employer be like, "Yeah, that dude was totally wankered." Sometimes on-air drunkenness is humorous or embarrassing, like in the case of CNN's Don Lemon. Sometimes it's confusing and a cause for concern, like in the recent case of CBS' Heather Kovar. And in some cases, it reflects a deeper, real problem with substance abuse that threatens far more than the coherence of a single, simple newscast, like in the case of KTVU's Frank Somerville.

