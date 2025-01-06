Lies You Believe About Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

They ran and ran, but not far enough. The two outlaws fled their native Utah for fresh hunting grounds, but the law in Bolivia has pinned them down in a hovel, and the army lies in wait for them. Wounded as well as trapped, the bandits talk half-seriously about fleeing to the outback of that infamous destination for the lawless, Australia. In the end, they opt to spring out from their hiding place in a hail of gunfire, doomed but defiant of the "straight" life to the end.

This is the end of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, as depicted by Hollywood in the 1969 film titled ... well, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." The scene makes for a dramatic finale to a motion picture, to be sure, but it should come as little surprise that the outlaws' end didn't exactly play out that way. In fact, depicting any definitive end for Cassidy and the Kid would be a split from history, as we don't know for sure what happened to them.

But going out in a blaze of violence is just one of the stories told about Cassidy and his most famous partner. From their names to their motives, the facts of their lives are obscured by legends of the Old West. Here are a few of those myths, busted wide open.

