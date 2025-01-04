The Worst Punishments Humans Ever Created

Did you know that the iron maiden, at least as we've often imagined it, probably didn't exist? We've all seen that upright sarcophagus full of long spikes and imagined the horror medieval victims must have felt as it closed. Surprisingly, there's no evidence to suggest the medieval era ever used the iron maiden widely. The earliest and most popular account of its effects comes from Johann Philipp Siebenkees, a German philosopher writing in the 1700s. Since then, it's remained a fixture of torture museums and medieval exhibits around the world. The popularity of the iron maiden, in spite of its apparent ahistoricity, speaks to our fascination with old-fashioned torture methods.

Since the first introduction of the iron maiden, its goal has been to evoke dark daydreams of a bygone era. It invites a viewer to imagine the horrible things people used to do to each other, subtly encouraging them to see the modern era as comparatively humane. As a culture, we love looking at the cruelties of the olden days, shaking our heads, and proclaiming ourselves far better than our ancestors. However, the obsession with torment and retribution hasn't gone anywhere, and keeping it in the past only adds a faux scholarship to its grim popularity. Over the generations of human development, we've brought some truly brutal punishments all the way from imagination to execution.