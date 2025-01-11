Rules That Spies Followed During The Cold War

"Well, hello there! Have a seat and ... yes, right there. Great. So: Welcome to spy camp! I know, right? So many poison-tipped pens. Not yours, of course! Anyway. Right there you'll find your super secret special spy guide which outlines all of our division's rules. Most of it is common sense, like 'Don't tell someone you're a spy' and 'Always keep your collar popped when you're wearing your fedora.' Sound good? Okay! Let's head over to HR and get your fingerprints removed."

Advertisement

No, it didn't happen like that. We're talking about spies. "Spy" isn't a job title like "assistant to the assistant's regional managerial assistant." It's more of a role, like "desk monkey," but with a much higher possibility of death and torture. That's why spies can't and couldn't get caught, especially during the Cold War, which lasted roughly from the end of World War II in 1945 to the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Hey, that's a rule. But, it's more of an unspoken, obvious point than anything prescriptive.

Although the Cold War prominently featured the United States vs. the Soviet Union in a stalemate of will-they/won't-they nuclear strikes, every nation involved in the conflict employed spycraft to meet their objectives. Or more accurately, "espionage" — either abroad or at home. Government agencies like the CIA, FBI, KGB (which Russian President Vladimir Putin worked under), and more all had different regulations for agents posted as feet-on-the-ground "spies." Beyond rules of a specific mission and who reports to who, we're mostly talking common sense guidelines rather than any kind of formal written rules.

Advertisement