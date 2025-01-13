What Happens When You Leave The Yakuza?

Few crime syndicates have captured the imagination like the yakuza. Maybe it's the group's colorful, bold-lined, full-body tattoos, evocative of traditional ukiyo-e woodblock prints. Maybe it's the mystique of Japan, a nation intertwined with all sorts of romanticized visions of samurai, anime, downtown Tokyo neon lights, etc. Maybe it's all the yakuza's severed fingers. But no matter how mythical, it's a very real option for disaffected Japanese youths. Joining is easy, and sometimes so is leaving. But after a person leaves, life remains difficult, just in a different way.

For many yakuza, life after gangsterism unfolds like it might for many ex-cons: Trying to find a way to fit in. Some former yakuza, like Yoshimoto Morohashi and Ryuichi Komura, studied to get some kind of certification while in prison and then left the group to pursue a different life. Others, like Yuyama Shinya, had some kind of epiphany before departing. Others talk about how hard it is to reintegrate into society as a "law-abiding citizen," a common theme amongst former yakuza testimonials. Those with ties with criminal organizations have severely restricted options and choices in Japan. They can't have a bank account, get a loan, sign a rental agreement, and more. In many ways, members of yakuza are bonded for life.

Beyond such generalities, it's impossible to make blanket statements about the lives of all former yakuza. Most aren't willing to speak with the public, and data isn't forthcoming. But those who leave the yakuza are free to live their lives as they can and wish, no matter that they'll always carry their past with them.