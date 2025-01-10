Chester Bennington's Final Video Hours Before His Death Makes Us Miss Him Even More

Few musicians have touched the hearts of the public in recent generations like Linkin Park's Chester Bennington. It came as a tragic shock when he died by suicide on July 20, 2017, and so shortly after his friend and fellow singer, Chris Cornell, died the same way. Bennington's wife, Talinda, even thought that the Soundgarden singer's death would deter her husband from following in his friend's footsteps. Bennington didn't just leave behind his voice on powerful tracks like "Breaking the Habit," "In the End," "Numb," "Crawling," and many more — he left a signpost telling others experiencing substance abuse, depression, and related mental health issues to seek help.

In the weeks and months following Bennington's death, Talinda tweeted highly personal, heartbreaking posts on X (then Twitter). "One week ago today, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their Daddy," she wrote on July 28. "2 months today. I know it's a VERY hard day for many of you," she wrote on September 20. "Reach out to one another. Lift each other up. U r LOVED & MATTER #f***depression." In another, she posted suicide prevention hotline numbers for countries across the world, and yet another contained a picture of her and Chester on a hike. "I miss you," she captioned it.

To drive home the point about suicide prevention, she even posted a video on X from the days leading up to Chester's death. In the video, the singer is at home playing some kind of game with one of his sons and a friend. He's smiling and seems happy, which makes the footage even more poignant.

