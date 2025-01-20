The Gross Behavior That's Actually Illegal In Indiana

"Clean food, please," the man at the table says. "In that case, sir, may I advise against the lady eating clam chowder?" the waiter replies. Movie buffs might recognize these lines from one of the most often-quoted, legendary films of past decades: 1999's "Fight Club" (and you can thank a David Bowie song for making the flick a reality). The conversation is between Edward Norton's reintegrated narrator-meets-Tyler Durden character (spoiler) and singer Ed Kowalczyk from the band Live, and the dialogue refers to one of the grossest acts a person could commit. While we won't go into descriptive details here, we're talking bodily fluid and another person involuntarily touching or ingesting said fluid. And if you're in Indiana and do this kind of thing, that's a Class B misdemeanor.

Yes, that roundabout movie reference demonstrates that the state of Indiana isn't the only one to be concerned about such things. It's kind of a common joke and even a fear amongst restaurant goers: Did someone spit (or worse) in my food? It doesn't even need to be in a restaurant. Maybe there's some hooligan prowling the park who drools into your sandwich while you're sitting on a bench. All such acts involving "body fluid" or "fecal waste" (covering liquids and solids, just in case) are punishable by law in Indiana Code § 35-45-16-2 under the heading "Malicious mischief," as Casetext outlines.

Avnet Law says that such maliciously mischievous Class B misdemeanors come with a stock penalty: Up to 180 days in the clink and/or $1,000 in fines. Is it worth it for the lulz? Probably not.

