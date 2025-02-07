Rules That Jesus Actually Broke In The Bible

In Matthew 5, as Jesus Christ begins his famous Sermon on the Mount, he tells the assembled crowd: "Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them." After this assurance, he launches into his famous admonitions about loving one's enemies and turning the other cheek. In the same section of the sermon, he warns against swearing oaths, divorcing wives, and making offerings to the Lord before reconciling one's self to estranged siblings — all points made in contrast to edicts from the Old Testament, the "law and the prophets" Jesus claimed he was coming to fulfil.

Advertisement

Later on, in the New Testament book Hebrews, it is written: "The law is only a shadow of the good things that are coming — not the realities themselves. For this reason it can never, by the same sacrifices repeated endlessly year after year, make perfect those who draw near to worship." This has been interpreted as meaning that the ceremonial sacrifices long practiced by the Israelites were only a temporary necessity, able to be set aside once the messiah came. And calls to "turn the other cheek" may be thought of less as total pacifism than as savvy, nonviolent protest.

But the details of this interpretation didn't patch over the tensions between followers of Jesus and the Pharisees, which is evident in the New Testament's gospels. Nor did they paper over all the times Jesus seems to explicitly contradict laws and beliefs from the Old Testament. Here are a few of those instances and how they've been addressed within Christianity.

Advertisement