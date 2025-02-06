The Unusual Thing New Orleans Bans At Mardi Gras Parades

When I lived in New Orleans I saw some pretty wild things during Mardi Gras parades. Mardi Gras season, also known as Carnival season, starts on January 6 and runs to the Tuesday before the beginning of the Christian observance of Lent. That means there are a lot of chances for revelers to let loose and, in general, they can get away with behavior that wouldn't fly the rest of the year. Even so, there are apparently some things that you just better not try during the many Mardi Gras parades around the city, even in New Orleans' permissive atmosphere. Strangely, it has to do with reptiles.

Like most states, Louisiana has some weird laws, but unlike most states, there are also a fair amount of alligators, snakes, and lizards. Sometimes they come together, like the New Orleans law forbidding you to tie an alligator to a fire hydrant (which is kind of a moot point since there's also a law on the books against keeping alligators as pets). In a similar vein, the Big Easy is also uptight about bringing reptiles to any Mardi Gras parades. That's right, the New Orleans City Council has a specific law on the books, Section 34-21, dealing with this issue.