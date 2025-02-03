The Mysterious Stone Archeologists Reburied To Protect From People

Every now and then, humanity gets a reminder of how little it knows about its own remote past. Sites like Stonehenge in Salisbury, England — with central pillars dating to about 2500 B.C.E. — sit at the top of memorable global locations that still intrigue and invite speculation. But an ancient temple site like Gobekli Tepe in Turkey proves truly mystifying, as it dates to about 9000 B.C.E. That's further in the past from Stonehenge than we are from Stonehenge in the present. Some structures or objects seem religious in nature, while others are devoted to astronomy or sheer artistry. And some, like the Cochno Stone, need to be protected. Not from the elements, but from us.

Advertisement

Dating back to about 3000 B.C.E. and accidentally discovered in 1887 in the town of Clydebank, Scotland, near Glasgow, the Cochno Stone was dubbed the "most important Neolithic cup and ring marked rock art panel in Europe," per the University of Glasgow. What does "cup and ring marked" mean, visually? It means that the Cochno Stone is a smooth slab engraved with rings and lines that look like crop circle formations.

In 2016, the stone was unearthed for the first time since it was first covered up in 1965. So why was this artifact buried and then reburied? Well, because people are idiots and jerks — shocking, we know. The stone was vandalized, even by those setting out to investigate it. At present, the stone remains buried. Researchers are examining it thanks to 3D imaging technology.

Advertisement