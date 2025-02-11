The Wild Reason The Misfits Were Arrested While On Tour

The Misfits were more than ragged, 90-second punk songs, white face makeup, questionable hair styles, and that one dude who's still jacked even though he's, like, 60 (we mean Doyle, not Danzig). Taking inspiration from horror films like George Romero's 1968 classic "Night of the Living Dead," the band had a unique, skull-heavy Halloween take on the whole late-1960s punk movement. And they didn't just look the part — they followed through. Case in point: That whole grave robbing incident in 1982.

Grave robbing, you ask? Yes, indeed. In what became a perfect case of a band living up to their name — plus some criminal charges tossed on top — the Misfits got arrested in 1982 for grave robbing. Or at least, that's how Misfits founding member and bassist-turned-vocalist, Jerry Only, framed it in an interview with the Miami New Times. Other sources like The Times-Picayune/States-Item say that they just got charged with criminal trespass (per the Collinsport Historical Society).

As Jerry Only tells the tale, the band was hanging out in New Orleans after a show. "We were with our friend Sky, who is about six-foot, eight-inches tall, and weighs 350 pound," he said. "He used to kill people in Afghanistan for money." Take this improbable intro, add some spontaneous cemetery infiltration, a few mausoleums "where the bodies rot in a year," an arrest and a couple of confiscated "German daggers," an overnight jail stay, and you've got the makings of a absurd tale befitting the ghouls of punk.

