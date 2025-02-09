Cleopatra Might Have Looked Totally Different Than We Thought

Cleopatra: Even only by itself, the name evokes a downpour of exotic imagery and historical factoids. Queen of Egypt, famously beautiful, fantastically wealthy, love affair with Marc Antony — the Roman general, not Marc Anthony who sang to us that banger '90s ballad, "You Sang to Me." But let's look at each one of those notions. The Marc Antony story has been long-romanticized thanks to Shakespeare's 1607 play, "Antony and Cleopatra." The wealth thing? Well, she was Pharoah, so yeah. Plus there's that story about her dissolving the largest pearl in the world into a cup of vinegar just to make a point. And her beauty? That's the most mythical part of her story.

Advertisement

It's often envisioned that Cleopatra was over-the-moon gorgeous, no doubt cemented by Elizabeth Taylor's 1963 portrayal of her. In the historical record, however, Cleopatra looks quite different. See, there were no camera phones in the 1st century B.C.E. when Cleopatra reigned over the Ptolemaic Kingdon of Egypt, so folks had to rely on tried-and-true portrait mainstay to know what their ruler looked like: coins. Also statues, to a lesser extent.

Looking to those coins and statues, well, let's just say money can make up for a lot. We're not quite talking bog hag territory, but it's safe to say that reports of Cleopatra's beauty have taken on exaggerated proportions over time. A 2007-discovered cachet of coins — not the first of their type, by far — reminded folks that Cleopatra had a weak chin, hooked nose, sneering mouth, and overly homely appearance. Them's the facts.

Advertisement