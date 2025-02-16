The Unexpected Law Rhode Island Has For Professional Sports Games

Rhode Island: The state that no one remembers, including those who live there. Just kidding. Founded in 1636, Rhode Island is a legitimately pretty and quaint place, full of lovely New England architecture, beautiful foliage and scenery, some excellent seafood and waterfront shopping, and bonus: There aren't too many people, at about 1.1 million in 2023. But it's a super small state, right? You might have no choice but to hang out with folks and maybe do some ultimate frisbee in a park on the weekend. Provided it's not Sunday, that is — then you need a license, amateur or not. Unless you're playing professional ice polo or hockey. Unless you're indoors, in which case you still need the license.

Advertisement

Hold on, back up. Is that all for real? Why, yes. Rhode Island General State Assembly § 41-6-3 – an odd bit of oddly worded law — says exactly this. In short, if you're a professional athlete or sports team you need a license to play anything on Sundays, unless you're playing ice polo or hockey. Ice polo, by the way, is exactly that: horseback polo in the snow. But, if you're playing ice polo or hockey indoors in a rink or "enclosed building," you need a license, anyway. Beyond that, things get strangely complicated.