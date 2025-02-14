Ancient Building Hidden Thousands Of Years Discovered Under A French Parking Lot

The French Riviera: If you don't know exactly what or where it is, you've still heard the name. Take the charm of a French town and fuse it with the scenic splendor of the Mediterranean and you've got the basic idea. Located along the southeastern coast of France and at a latitude higher than Tuscan Italian cities like Florence and Pisa, there really is no reason to ever want to leave after you've arrived. And now we've got evidence that ancient peoples felt exactly the same about the region's sun, sand, water, and sky in the form of a recently discovered Neolithic site.

Found in the Riviera's beachside town of Cavalaire-sur-Mer, the newly discovered site didn't lay buried under the sand and surf, but the location of a new parking lot. So firstly: No, not even the prettiest places on Earth can't escape the ugliest of concrete parking lot slabs. Secondly: Out of all the places to build a parking lot, the Neolithic site happened to be under this one particular spot. And thirdly: This isn't just any Neolithic site — it's one of the oldest of its type in France.

Research is still underway, but we know that the site dates to about 4800 B.C.E., when agriculture first took root in the region, people first started making settlements along the coast, and life transitioned from hunter-gatherer communities to farming communities. We're talking buildings, walls, hearths, and more. They even used a mixed dirt-and-gravel concrete-like material to build things. Some things never change.

