Leonardo Da Vinci's Sketches Led Archeologists To A Centuries-Old Secret

So what do we get if we combine, 1) An enigmatic Leonardo da Vinci drawing, 2) A stunning Milanese castle with secret passageways, and 3) Ground-penetrating radar? If you said, "The next Dan Brown novel," you might be right — time will tell. But if you also said, "The subject of an ultra-cool Ph.D. thesis at the Polytechnic University of Milan," then you'd also be correct.

Advertisement

That's the story in a nutshell, and it all started with polymath and irrefutable 15th-century Italian Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Da Vinci made equally insightful explorations into realms of engineering, architecture, and human anatomy. The latter of these forays granted us artwork like the famed "Vitruvian Man" illustration and two of the most revered paintings of all time: "The Last Supper" and the "Mona Lisa." But in all cases, art-related or not, much of what we know about da Vinci comes to us from his detailed, fine-pencil sketches.

Enter a da Vinci sketch that's left people scratching their heads for years: Drawings of secret castle corridors under Sforza Castle in Milan. Francesco Sforza, the Duke of Milan, started work on this castle in 1460. His son and successor, Ludovico, hired da Vinci to decorate the structure in 1494. Da Vinci did exactly this, and he came to know the castle very well. This is why many speculated that the corridors in da Vinci's drawings were real. And now, thanks to the Polytechnic University of Milan, we know that they are — corridors that gave the duke an easy way to visit his wife's tomb.

Advertisement