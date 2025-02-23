What Archeologists Learned From An Ancient Roman Stone In Galilee

The Roman Emperor Diocletian inherited a mess of an empire. By the time he came to power in 284 C.E., Rome was too big, too cumbersome to manage, too corrupt, full of petty and ambitious would-be rulers, and plagued by a series of succession problems that yielded 27 emperors over the preceding 86 years, some of whom ruled for mere months. But Diocletian was as pragmatic as they come — a military man of humble origins and son of an emancipated enslaved person. So he devised a radical solution akin to amputation: Split the empire into two halves, jointly ruled, where the emperor of each appointed and trained his successor — his caesar — directly. This system was known as the Tetrarchy after the four rulers involved: Each co-emperor and each successor.

Ultimately, the Tetrarchy itself only lasted 20 years, but its impact persisted for a millennium. The western half of the Roman Empire crumbled, but the eastern half lived on as Byzantium — modern-day Istanbul — until 1453. And while such facts provide a top-level view of peoples, rulers, and times, it leaves out the day-to-day experiences of those who lived during this period. What about the farmers, merchants, mothers, and more who lived on earth and knew nothing about the dealings of empire?

This is where a recent find in Galilee, Israel comes into play. There, archaeologists discovered a simple boundary marker denoting the border between two towns named Tirathas and Gogol — just a single slab of basalt. But before this discovery, no one even knew these towns existed.

