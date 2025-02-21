The Unexpected Items That Are Illegal For Pawn Brokers To Accept In Delaware

Delaware: Yet another state no one remembers. Can you even point at it on a map? Not unless you look for the oddly right-angled southwestern corner opposite the wriggly coastline on the peninsula south of New Jersey. Yes, that long strip of endless Atlantic Ocean beaches, boardwalks, and, let's say, people in cargo shorts strolling with ice cream or fries in hand. But more important than Delaware's quaint present is its important past. Delaware was dubbed the "First State" because it was the first to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1776, and Thomas Jefferson dubbed it the "Diamond State" because it was a "jewel" along the coast. But most importantly of all, if you lose a mechanical limb in Delaware you've got no worries that it's going to wind up in a pawn shop in downtown Wilmington or whatever.

That is indeed one of the Delaware's strange laws. Per Delaware Law Code, Title 24 § 2307, "Prohibited transactions" covers a whole bunch of "no no" circumstances regarding pawn shop purchases. Pawn brokers can't buy stuff from drunk people, for instance, or stuff that's in its original packaging (without a receipt). They also can't buy stuff from people under 18 unless that minor is recycling aluminum cans, for some reason. Unless the minor has an adult with them and isn't selling a catalytic converter, that is. This is all oddly specific and speaks to some weird happenings in the annals of Delawarean pawn shop history. But relatedly and more pertinently, pawn brokers also can't accept any artificial limbs or wheelchairs.

