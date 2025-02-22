The Biggest Contradictions About God In The Bible

For the faithful of multiple world religions, it may seem as if the God of the Bible is a solid, unchanging, and immutable force. That's how it may be taught, but a look at one source can sometimes introduce considerable doubt. That source? The Bible.

Maybe it's not all that surprising when you consider that all the books of the Bible, from the opening Genesis to the final Book of Revelation, were written over the course of about 1,500 years. The Hebrew Bible — essentially, what many now call the Old Testament — was done by around 100 B.C., while the New Testament was complete by the second century. Scholars now broadly agree that the Bible was written by many different people, though many of those writers are unnamed, and somewhat smaller-grained arguments about the number and name of all those authors are sure to start serious debate in churches and conferences everywhere. The point is, with so many hands in the creation of the Bible, no wonder that it contains contradictions about the very nature of God himself.

These discrepancies include competing verses about God's motivations, ultimate plans, positions on key issues like human sacrifice, and whether or not you really ought to be circumcised. Even the basic timeline of how God created all of existence — and when and how the very first humans came to be — gets muddled very early on.