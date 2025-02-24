The Tragic Reason The Quagga Went Extinct

Some sources now claim that the extinction of the quagga was not as premeditated as it may retrospectively appear. Indeed, in the 19th century, South Africa was teeming with wildlife, and there is an argument that the loss of the quagga occurred against the backdrop of widespread hunting by colonists, tribes, and game hunters who traveled to the area especially to shoot big game. It has been pointed out that the word "quagga," which comes from the Khoikhoi language, was used broadly by Indigenous people to refer to a wide variety of plain zebra subspecies, and that a lack of distinction between species ultimately led to the quagga's decline going unnoticed until it was too late.

In the last four decades, there has been a concerted effort to bring the quagga back from extinction. In 1987, conservationists working in South Africa's Etosha National Park selected nine zebras with which to try and breed a new version of the quagga, which differs from the zebra in having a darker appearance and stripes only on the front half of its body. Their efforts have continued to the present day. Though those involved in what is known as the Quagga Project concede that the beasts will not be true quaggas in the genetic sense, it is hoped that through selective breeding new creatures closely resembling the quagga will eventually be brought into being.

Sadly animals continue to face extinction, with countless species irredeemably wiped out in the past 100 years. Conservation efforts in South Africa today support the increase in biodiversity in the country in the hope that it might one day resemble the lush fauna-filled landscape it was centuries ago while helping to stabilize the changing climate.

