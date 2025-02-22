The Major Discovery A Medieval Toilet Helped Researchers Identify

Finding the exact location of Harold II's palace was problematic since it was built of wood and wouldn't have survived. Additionally, the Normans destroyed many of the Anglo-Saxon houses during and after their conquest of England. Even before the discovery of Harold II's royal toilet, archeologists had an idea that the palace's location was most likely at the current site of a 17th- century manor house in the village of Bosham near the Anglo-Saxon-era Holy Trinity Church.

Duncan Wright of Newcastle University, the project's principal investigator, his co-investigator Oliver Creighton, from the University of Exeter, and their team used ground-penetrating radar and other techniques to locate two newly undiscovered medieval buildings associated with the palace. But it was revisiting a 2006 archeology dig that unearthed the importance of the latrine. Recent research has shown that indoor latrines were becoming en vogue for Anglo-Saxon high society beginning in the 10th century. The latrine, taken with all the other evidence, points to the site of the manor house as being the location of Harold II's palace.

William the Conqueror would go on to become the first king crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, in 1066, a tradition stretching to the present day with the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023. Harold II would become forever associated with his defeat by William I as graphically illustrated in the Bayeux Tapestry. At least his loo helped researchers discover the palace he once called home.

