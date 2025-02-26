3 Theories Why The Largest Ape Of All Time Went Extinct

Gorillas are pretty big, right? The big silverback males are jacked enough to shame a human bodybuilder into absolute subservience. They're not too tall — just about 5 feet. But they weigh about 430 pounds and can lift almost 1,800 pounds. By comparison, absolute freak-of-nature and one of the strongest humans alive, 6-foot-9-inch Hafthor "The Mountain" Björnsson, once deadlifted 1,104 pounds. Just to help the reader visualize: Shaq is 7-foot-1. So what do we say to a hominid that's about 10 feet tall? We say: "By all means, sir, you eat first."

Yes, Gigantopithecus — as the very obvious name says — was gigantic. This biggest of apes roved the planet during the Pleistocene Era (from 2.6 million years ago to 11,700 B.C.E.), and went extinct somewhere between 295,000 and 215,000 years ago. They were forest dwellers concentrated in modern-day South-Central China, at least according to fossil records from 22 caves in the region. Other fossils were found in Vietnam and Thailand, but they might be from a similar, related species.

So if Gigantopithecus was so big and presumably powerful, why did it die out and help make space for we tiny Homo Sapiens, i.e., "wise humans" (a generous assessment). To answer, we can look at Gigantopithecus's closest relative, the orangutan, with whom it shares a common ancestor about 10 to 12 million years ago. Orangutans are pretty docile, chill, and eat mostly a diet of fruit supplemented by insects. Sumatran orangutans rarely eat meat, but Borean orangutans never touch the stuff. Gigantopithecus, though, was completely herbivorous. This, plus a bunch of related reasons, provide answers about why it went extinct.

