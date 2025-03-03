The Secret To Why Roman Concrete Lasts So Long

Who among us hasn't driven over modern concrete roads playing a game of "swerve around the tire killer or go ta-chunk in the pothole"? Yeah, concrete seems like a crap material. Sure, it's cheap, convenient, easy-to-make, versatile, and municipal workers can always (eventually) get around to plugging those potholes. But here's a question for you: If concrete is such garbage, then why are buildings like the Roman Collosseum and Pantheon still standing? Does anyone think that the nearest strip of highway is going to be intact 2,000 years from now? Hah.

Looking at the Pantheon, it boasts the oldest, unreinforced concrete dome in the world. That dome has withstood not only the passage of time but the bombardment of the elements. And from the outside, it looks barely older than the stained concrete wall of a local supermarket from the '80s. The original structure — possibly a temple — was built in 25 B.C.E., burned down in 80 C.E., burned down again in 110 C.E., and reached its final, current state from 126 to 128 C.E. Since then, it's stayed precisely as it is.

So what was the Roman secret? Did they have some super special way of mixing or pouring concrete? Why yes, they did. The details are quite technical, but they largely derive from the temperature at which concrete is mixed plus some particular ingredients. Roman concrete was mixed at an extremely hot temperature and contained quicklime, which in the end produced a kind of self-healing concrete.

