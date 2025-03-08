5 Most Painful Ways To Die In Ancient Rome

The following article contains graphic descriptions of death.

The ancient Romans created an incredibly sophisticated society, and its influence in the fields of art, architecture, literature, and law is still felt today. They built impressive road systems, produced a form of concrete, and invented arches for their bridges and aqueducts (some of their many inventions that changed everything). The Romans were equally inventive when it came to capital punishment. While the best known form of execution was crucifixion, this was just one of incredibly painful ways to die in ancient Rome. "The Romans had a genius for brutality," theologian Allen D. Callahan told PBS in 1998.

There was damnatio ad bestias, which involved being torn apart by wild animals in front of a jeering crowd. Then there was slowly breaking the condemned person's bones by hammering on an iron wheel laying on top of them, or being drowned in a leather sack with various live animals including a snake. Perhaps the most painful was what's become known as the Roman candle, which involved forcing the condemned to wear a shirt covered in pitch or other flammable material that when lit slowly burned them alive.