Times MI6 Broke The Rules And Landed In Hot Water

A well-dressed Englishman reports to work at a massive sand and jade building on the banks of the Thames. The postmodern facade seems ostentatious, but the work done within is some of the most clandestine in all of Britain. Once inside, the man reports to his chief's office and receives his mission: a dangerous and powerful madman, a threat to the nation, a far-flung location with little support to offer. As a loyal agent of His Majesty's Secret Service, the man accepts at once. His near-unlimited expense account flies him out in style for yet another adventure for the sake of king and country.

Advertisement

This is the image of MI6 (or SIS — the Secret Intelligence Service) that has loomed large for decades, not only in the United Kingdom, but around the world. Why that image is so popular can be boiled down to just three numbers: 007. Ian Fleming's James Bond, inspired by a motley collection of spies, adventurers, and ornithologists (really), has made the glamorous and exciting archetype of the British secret service an enduring one. The fact that real-life intelligence officers often find the Bond films wildly divorced from their often boring and collaborative reality has made no dent in the popular image.

But if Bond is too famous and showy a model for the work of MI6, his stories also suggest a comforting fantasy about right and wrong. MI6's work is serious, complex, and full of legal and moral compromises. More than once in its long history, the British secret service has been caught in scandal and deception of its own government.

Advertisement