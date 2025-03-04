Why So Many People Once Believed That California Was Actually An Island

For those who've grown up in our instant-access Google Street View age, it can be hard to imagine that the world was once a place full of unknown locations. Landmasses weren't mapped, continents weren't explored, and lifeforms were mysterious and hidden in the far crevices of forests, caves, and seas. It wasn't too long ago that folks still used paper maps to get around places, pre-internet. Basic regional maps date back to the 6th century B.C.E., when cartography was a crucial method of denoting borders and trade routes. Lots of maps stand out through medieval times, like the 10th-century map from Ibn Hawqals based on his travels and the works of the Roman polymath, Ptolemy. But it wasn't until the 1500s that maps started to take on the shape of the world we know today.

Still, perfecting the details of coastlines took hundreds of years. Better maps developed lockstep with the European Age of Discovery from around the mid-1400s to late-1600s. Portuguese sailors used the Earth's oceans to explore, followed by the Dutch, Spanish, English, French, and more. But even so, the most difficult places to reach — like Antarctica — have only been fully mapped thanks to satellite imagery.

As hard as it might be hard to imagine, even a place as modernly well-known as California remained imprecisely mapped. Bordered by the Pacific Ocean on one side, the current-day United States on the other, and reachable by sea via sailing around the tip of South America, maps as late as 1650 and beyond depict it not as it looks, but as an island.

