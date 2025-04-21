What Will Happen To The Body Of Pope Francis?

Catholics and non-believers the world over were saddened to hear that Pope Francis, the 266th high pontiff of the Catholic Church, died on April 21, 2025. He was 88 years old. The pope had previously been admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome two months earlier, where he was treated for a complex set of conditions, including pneumonia and thrombocytopenia, i.e., a low blood platelet count. The pope's respiratory system was sensitive and prone to pneumonia following a bout of pleurisy — lung inflammation — when he was young. He was discharged in late March, albeit visibly frail.

Advertisement

The pope's death leaves the public with a number of questions, such as who will take his place and what funeral services there will be. Traditionally, papal death rites incorporate a complex set of ceremonies laid out in the "Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis," a handbook outlining how to proceed after the pope dies and what happens to their bodies. Upon death, for instance, a clergyman typically calls out the pope's name, and if he is truly dead, his signet ring is destroyed to represent the end of his reign. Typically, the pope also gets interred in a series of three interlocking coffins, one inside the other: cypress, then lead, then oak.

In April 2024, however, Pope Francis updated the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis to change the rules regarding what happens to him after death. In keeping with the pope's ethos of humility and simplicity (he refused to live in the luxurious papal apartment), he elected for a simpler, pared-back set of rituals. Most notably, he got rid of the traditional three-nested coffins.

Advertisement