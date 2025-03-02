How Neil deGrasse Tyson Predicted The End Of The World

Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the world's most respected astrophysicists, who combines his exceptional understanding of the laws that govern the known universe with an aptitude for sharing his passion for space with audiences that don't necessarily have scientific training. His enthusiasm is infectious, and over his long career in the public eye, he has amassed millions of fans, fronted several high-profile TV shows, and published a number of bestselling books. He is considered the modern-day version of the beloved cosmologist Carl Sagan and was the host and executive editor of the reboot of Sagan's flagship space TV show "Cosmos" in 2014.

Advertisement

Physics and the study of space are liable to fill a person with a sense of wonder, and deGrasse Tyson's work, like Sagan's, gives one a sense of the miraculous nature of existence. However, the astrophysicist has also shown himself to be something of a realist when it comes to humanity's future in space, claiming that he thinks we'll never go to Mars due to it representing a poor return on investment for those who might fund such a venture. Indeed, deGrasse Tyson has also been open about the destruction of the world, with both short and long-term prognoses as to humanity's ultimate demise.