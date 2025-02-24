The Story Behind Roberta Flack's No. 1 Hit Killing Me Softly With His Song

The origin of "Killing Me Softly With His Song" dates back to 1971, when Lori Lieberman attended a Los Angeles concert of folk singer Don McLean. Inspired by McLean's performance of the song "Empty Chairs" at the concert, Lieberman grabbed a napkin and took down notes to shape what would later become one of Roberta Flack's greatest hits. Lieberman soon visited Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel, the songwriting duo that managed her at the time, with the napkin, and "Killing Me Softly With His Song" was born. Lieberman and Gimbel wrote the lyrics, while Fox composed the tune. Lieberman dropped the song in 1972, but it unfortunately failed to hit the charts.

Shortly after Lieberman released the song, Flack heard it as part of the in-flight audio program while flying from Los Angeles to New York. Later on, recalling how fast the song caught her attention, Flack told NME (via Far Out Magazine), "The title, of course, smacked me in the face. I immediately pulled out some scratch paper, made musical staves [then] play[ed] the song at least eight to 10 times jotting down the melody that I heard. When I landed, I immediately called Quincy [Jones] at his house and asked him how to meet Charles Fox. Two days later I had the music."

Soon, Flack tweaked Lieberman's version, making changes here and there. She went on to sing her rendition of "Killing Me Softly With His Song" during a 1972 Quincy Jones concert, and it received a roar of approval from the audience, encouraging Flack to record and release the song in 1973. The song was also included in Flack's August 1973 album "Killing Me Softly," and the rest is, of course, history.

