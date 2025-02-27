Two Time Oscar Winner Gene Hackman Dead At 95

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead following a welfare check in their New Mexico home, alongside their family dog (via Variety). He was 95 years old. As of this writing, no cause of death has been released, although authorities did note foul play was not suspected.

Hackman rose to prominence in the late 1960s and '70s with career-defining roles in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967), "The French Connection" (1971), "Young Frankenstein" (1974), "Superman" (1978), leading to "Mississippi Burning" (1988) and "Unforgiven" (1992), which resulted in, among other awards, two Oscars, two BAFTAs, and four Golden Globes. Even though Hackman was best known for playing no-nonsense, "tough guy" roles, he displayed such unparalleled versatility and effortless, natural performances that he was loved equally by critics and audiences. Or as a 2011 GQ interview said, without hyperbole, Hackman had "not one bad performance" over 50 years.

This is all highly ironic, given, as the Independent tells us, that Hackman was voted "least likely to succeed" by his acting classmates at the Pasadena Playhouse in California. Also on the docket for failure, as the class voted? Dustin Hoffman, with whom Hackman developed a friendship that led to rooftop bongo drum playing on breaks. Hackman, though, in a fashion true to his on-screen personas, said simply, "I wasn't going to let any f****** get me down."

