Famous Rock Stars Who Were Terrible People

"Never meet your heroes" has become a common phrase, and there have been countless anecdotes about encountering idols who were less than gracious. Treating fans rudely is one thing, but there have also been occasions when celebrities have acted in a manner most people would find appalling.

That's been particularly true of rock stars, some of whom have exhibited behavior that has ranged from insulting to shocking to, in some cases, downright criminal. Examples abound, from a 1970s glam rocker who's also a notorious pedophile, to the singer for a legendary band who's long been dubbed one of the biggest jerks in the music industry, to the funk-rock legend who was imprisoned for torturing a woman he'd enslaved, to a guitar legend whose pervy habits landed him in legal trouble more than once.

Truth be told, there have been plenty of rockers who haven't exactly been great to be around. To find out more, keep on reading for a rundown of some rock stars who were terrible people.