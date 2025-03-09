The Idaho City Law That Made It Illegal To Stop Smiling In Public

Idaho. That's the place with the potatoes, right? Potatoes and, uh ... Let's say beautiful and rugged landscapes? That ought to cover it. Plus it's got that weird, memorable shape that's wide and square at the south and tapers off towards the north, with that jagged border on the east side. So yeah. Ta-da! Idaho. Also, if you're ever passing through the town of Pocatello in Bannock County, Idaho, you'd better smile. If you don't, the smile police might arrest you and toss you in the (presumably very happy) local jail. And by arrest, we mean "arrest." Get it?

Advertisement

So yeah, before we get into all that weird smile stuff, let's first say that Idaho's got a bunch of strange laws. It is decreed that you can't live in a dog house unless you are a dog. Also, no sniping local wildlife from helicopters — that's plain unfair. You've got to get down and dirty with them elk, or ducks, or whatever else is out there (looking at you, rogue potatoes). And speaking of potatoes, you'd better not sell any "Idaho Deluxe" potatoes with evidence of "rot, blemishes, or sun damage," per Listen Boise, or else you're getting chucked in the slammer.

And then there's the smile thing. Applicable only in Pocatello (no worries, Boise people), this is more a gag or local folk tradition more than any serious law. But the city's 1948 "Smile Ordinance"? That's for real.

Advertisement