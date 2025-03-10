What Are The Orange Balls On Power Lines?

We've all seen them, or maybe seen them but not really consciously noticed them. Maybe you're driving along a rural route aside a big, empty field with some mountains in the distance. The only other things in sight are those metal, daisy-chained power line towers with semi-sagging lines connecting them. Maybe there's some birds sitting on the lines, maybe not. But also, strangely enough, maybe a string of bright orange balls sits on those lines looking like beads on an abacus. What gives?

The answer to this question lives in the illustration above: You can see the bright orange balls much more easily than the thin power lines. Known by a variety of names — spherical markers to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), line markers, aerial markers, aviary balls, bird diverters, and more — these orange, yellow, or white balls were originally intended to prevent planes flying at low altitude from hitting power lines. You might think, "How the heck could a plane get low enough to hit a power line?," but the point is: The safer, the better. This was the conclusion reached by the FAA in the 1950's following a series of aircraft-to-power line crashes, presumably from smaller, personal planes and not big commercial jets.

Since then, spherical markers have gone through several upgrades, including a change of material from glass to plastic. They've also become the subject of conspiracy theories, with some claiming that they're surveillance devices, weather sensors, and more.