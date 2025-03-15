Why The Crucifixion Of Jesus Was Worse Than You Thought

While there's no denying the crucifixion was an awful way to die, anticipation surely made the situation far worse. By the time of Jesus, crucifixion was well-known and surely widely-dreaded. It's not clear exactly when the history of crucifixion began, but various forms of impalement on upright stakes had been around since ancient Egypt. By the time of Alexander the Great in the 4th century B.C., victims were sometimes strung up on poles.

However, both the Hebrew and Greek texts of the Bible aren't always clear on what crucifixion is — namely, whether or not impalement was involved, or if someone was otherwise affixed to an upright pole to die a still-agonizing death. By Roman times, however, crucifixion (typically reserved for the lower classes and opponents of the state) typically used the non-impalement option. Even so, the long history of the practice and the public deaths of those subjected to it certainly would have led to major anxiety that only increased the suffering.

Within the Gospels, Jesus clearly knows what's coming and is having a hard time dealing with the prospect of his imminent punishment. In Matthew 26:36-46, he enters into the garden of Gethsemane to pray shortly before his arrest, telling his disciples that "My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death." He also pleads with God to pass on the torture, saying in Mark 14:36, "Take away this cup from me: nevertheless not what I will, but what thou wilt."

