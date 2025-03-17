It's not hyperbole to suggest that Dr. Stephen Hawking fundamentally changed our understanding of the universe. When the brilliant young physicist was diagnosed at age 21 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, doctors didn't expect him to make it to his 25th birthday.

Hawking proved them wrong, surviving for decades while his brilliant mind soared into the cosmos — despite being unable to move or speak as his ALS progressed. When he passed away on March 14, 2018, at the age of 76, he was considered among the greatest minds of his generation, opening up the mysteries of the universe like no scientist before him. Hawking, however, was never one to acknowledge such a thing. In one of his final interviews — with Piers Morgan for "Good Morning Britain" — he was asked if he believed he was one of the world's smartest people. "I would never claim this," Hawking responded. "People who boast about their IQ are losers."

That interview took place about 12 months before his death, a period that was characteristically busy for him as he continued his research, gave numerous interviews, and even made a few pop-culture appearances — including a video game and a popular TV sitcom. There is a lot that many people don't know about Hawking, particularly concerning the last months of his life. To discover more, read on for a window into what the final year of Stephen Hawking's life was like.

