What It Means When A Priest Swings Incense Around A Casket

Folks who've attended certain Catholic Masses and rituals no doubt remember the sweet scent of myrrh and frankincense — two of the biblical gifts given by the three wise men to the baby Jesus in the Nativity story. Or at least, those are the two fragrances most often swung around in censers (pronounced "sensors"), aka thuribles. It might have seemed odd, and maybe even a little distracting, to see a priest swing around this sweet-scented, fuming metal pot thing — like a vision of some ancient and arcane rite with a purpose long-forgotten. Ancient and arcane might be correct, but not long-forgotten. Because if a priest of either Roman Catholic or Eastern Orthodox variety swings a censer around at a service, especially of the funereal variety, then it means one basic thing: The scent bridges the earthly and the divine.

The use of incense and beautiful scents in sacred rites isn't exactly limited to Judeo-Christian traditions, either. Humanity has long-connected not only luxurious smells but also smoke and fumes in general with holy or ecstatic experiences. Native Americans of numerous tribes and spiritual practitioners of all stripes have used sage smudges, for example, to cleanse and purify. Non-Western religious practices like Hinduism and Buddhism are absolutely replete with incense for this same purpose, as well as to alter consciousness and invoke a sense of reverence.

Ancient Jewish practices also involved incense, per God's commandments to Moses. And of course, the Bible's Old and New Testaments are full of references linking the Lord with holy smells. A priest's use of a censer connects to this entire heritage, and it takes on a poignant note at a funeral marking the dead's return to God.

