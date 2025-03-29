The Bizarre Thing That's Illegal For Performers To Do In Miami, Florida

It's once again time to dip our toes in the salty surf of a sunshiney state replete with absurd (and sometimes true) stereotypes: Florida. Ready for a huge, heapin' helpin' of elderly, track-suited and shambling retirees served alongside your hit of long-bygone Disney magic? How 'bout them Everglade gators waitin' to nab an Insta-hopeful snack posing along the bulwark of a rented hovercraft? Or worst or all, the opioids — a grim fact, indeed. There should be, we don't know, maybe some laws down there. Like the useful kind. Not the useless kind that prevents entertainers from mingling with guests. Because Miami? It's got a weird law against precisely that.

Wait, back up, you say. What could be the harm of performers at a venue or event hall hanging around with non-performers? "Mingling," as Miami Code of Ordinances says in Section 5-45, or "fraternizing." How about cavorting, then? Sashaying, maybe, along the outskirts of a crowd? Or weaving through its collective mass while giving friendly nods?

We have really have no clue if any of those actions are legal, because Section 5-45 is as vague in its specifics as it specific in its two banned actions: "It shall be unlawful for employees or entertainers in dance halls or ballrooms to mingle or fraternize with the customers or patrons of such establishments, except when actually providing dance instruction to such customers or patrons." The reader will note, however, that this law seemingly only applies to the two locations mentioned: dance halls and ballrooms.

