The Common Body Feature That May Increase Your Chances Of Getting Flagged By TSA

Who doesn't love a good pat down from those oh so cheerful and kind people at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)? It's almost like you're family when you pass through security, if "family" means the worst scum-of-the-earth criminal suspect whose little hand lotion bottle is definitely a nuke. Yes, we know: They're just doing their job and have been doing so since the post-9/11 terrorism scare days. And yes, airport security has caught some bizarre no-no items heading onto flights in 2024 alone, like a gun slipped into a stroller, live snakes inside some guy's pants, and meth in crutches. Other dastardly ne'er-do-wells just wear beards.

That's right. In a full-on case of unsubstantiated expertise meets unavoidable human bias, the TSA has it in for the bearded legions of the world. In 2003, Homeland Security started rolling out its "can you spot the shifty-eyed thought criminal?" program, aptly named Screening of Passengers by Observation Techniques (SPOT). In 2008, we got an official-looking Privacy Impact Assessment outlining the information that the TSA collects on people, complete with a fancy Homeland Security seal and sections meant to sound scientific, like "abstract." Then came the inevitable this-is-all-groundless-BS blowback in articles like that on The Intercept in 2015 and the equally inevitable rebranding of SPOT into the exhaustively named Behavior Detection Visual Search Task Analysis Project in 2018.

But you know what hasn't changed? Beards are still sus, as the kids would say. Even recently shaving one and leaving behind a paler patch on the lower half of your face is a red flag for the TSA.