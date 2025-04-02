What It Means When You See SS On A Ship

"Hoist the mainsail and scuttle the jib! Don't let it luff! Yank the halyard starboard and clamp the boom vang! Keep the tack to the wind lest we ride this storm a-hull!" For all of the one to two percent of people who understand what any of that means: Congratulations. For everyone else, those few sentences ought to convey precisely how little we moderns understand old nautical terms, sailing operations, parts of ships, etc. This includes ship prefixes, which people might recognize from "Star Trek" more than real life. USS Enterprise, anyone? But what does the "USS" mean, anyway? Or HMS, RMS, TSS, or anything else. What about plain old SS? That one dates back to 19th-century propulsion methods: steam.

The short of it is: SS means "steamship," aka, a mechanical ship that has no sails and moves forward using a steam engine, instead. You'll recognize this type of ship from the big smoke stacks on top, like those on the legendary Titanic that sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in 1912. That's RMS Titanic, by the way: Royal Mail Steamer. That's because, in addition to 2,240 passengers, the Titanic was also carrying between six and nine million — yes, million — individual letters on its voyage. Hence mail steamer.

"SS," however, is the most generic prefix for a steam-powered vessel. It predates other, more specific designations. The 19th to early 20th centuries saw ships use either traditional sails or cutting-edge steam, and it was important to recognize what types of ships were crisscrossing Earth's waters.

