We May See The Quagga Again And Here's How

It was probably just yesterday that you were saying to someone, "Gheesh, when and how am I gonna start seeing some quaggas again?" And then that person said, "What the hell's a quagga?," to which you replied, "Hang on, there's this article about it." And so you, reader, have arrived here seeking answers about one of the more recognizable extinct species you might have seen in pictures — the horse thing that looks like a zebra in the front but has no stripes in the rear. And we say zebra because that's what a quagga was: A type of zebra. And if the DNA tinkerers at The Quagga Project have their way, we're going to be seeing many more stripeless zebra butts strutting around here and there. Then again, we kind of already have.

Advertisement

In what sounds like a case of making good on past-life sins, the good folks at The Quagga Project have set out to rectify the "ruthless hunting" and "planned extermination" in South Africa that led to the last quagga mare dying in captivity in 1883. Sadly, we're not talking about cloning in a sci-fi, "The 6th Day" kind of way. We're talking about selective breeding. Basically, The Quagga Project took a handful of zebras — nine out of 2,500 — and boxed them away in a nature reserve near Robertson, South Africa in 1987. Then it started choosily breeding zebras to make them gradually look like quaggas. But does that mean that the species is back?