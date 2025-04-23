5 Unexpected Items The TSA Banned From Carry-On Baggage

Many people have a fear of flying, and the last thing they want is the addition of another common phobia. But that was what travelers at Tampa International Airport faced back in 2023, when a woman attempted to board a plane with a 4-foot boa constrictor smuggled in her hand luggage. The animal was not properly declared, and she insisted that the animal was a pet, describing it as her "emotional support" snake (per Fox 13 Tampa Bay).

Live animals, including snakes, are not banned from travel entirely. As the TSA notes, the decision to allow an animal onboard is made by the airline, and having a boa constrictor in the cabin would likely panic other passengers. So if an airline were to allow one onboard, it would likely require the reptile to be properly contained in the hold. With so many people afraid of snakes, this is definitely reasonable.

This wasn't the only recent case of a passenger trying to smuggle a snake onto a plane. In 2018, a python was found hidden in a hard drive at a Miami airport, and in 2024, a passenger in China was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 snakes in his pants. The following year, in March 2025, the TSA found a man attempting to smuggle a turtle in his pants at Newark Liberty International Airport.

