The Invention That Almost Killed Grant Imahara

When Grant Imahara tragically died at the age of just 49 back in 2020, the world said goodbye to a television personality with an uncanny ability to make the general public excited about the world of engineering. As one of the hosts of the smash hit show "Mythbusters," Imahara was responsible for building ingenious devices, machines, and robots to test common beliefs about the world around us. It made him a star, and led to later projects including the similarly riveting Netflix show "White Rabbit Project."

But Imahara also had a creative life off-camera. Holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, he was in demand to offer his skills for numerous film and TV projects, working on the robot R2-D2 in the "Star Wars" franchise, and creating models for "Jurassic Park" and "The Matrix" movies. Building robots was also Imahara's passion in his spare time — indeed, he gained his first flush of fame in the mid-90s after competing with the robot "Deadblow" in the TV show "Battlebots." As an engineer, Imahara knew the importance of safety. But as he admitted in 2014, one of his passion projects, a mechanical spider which he housed for a time in his garage, was incredibly dangerous to work on.

