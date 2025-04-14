5 Bizarre Things People Could Do On Airplanes In The Past

Flying during the golden age of air travel, from the 1950s to the early 1970s, was a very different experience from today. It wasn't just the extra leg room, gourmet meals, free-flowing booze, and that everyone on board dressed to impress. There were some aspects that contemporary airline travelers would find downright bizarre. Back then, you could light up a cigarette and fiddle with your shotgun while you puffed away and no one would give you a second glance.

Advertisement

If you got bored with the inflight fashion show put on by the flight attendants — then called airline stewardesses — you could wander upstairs to the piano bar for a libation. After cocktails, you could turn in for the night in the bed above your seat (where luggage is stored today) and wake to breakfast in bed. Yes, things have certainly changed. Here's a look at the bizarre things once allowed in the air.