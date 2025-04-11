What Life Is Like Inside El Salvador's Largest Prison

The lights stay on day and night. Prisoners are allowed out of their cells that house as many as 100 inmates for only half an hour a day and they aren't allowed outdoors. They can't see their lawyers in person, much less loved ones. And that's only scratching the surface. This is the reality of El Salvador's largest prison, Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT) — the Terrorism Confinement Center. While the U.S. prison system has some dark secrets and real issues, like cramped conditions and rampant violence, compared with CECOT, it's Club Med.

Advertisement

El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, ordered the massive prison built in 2022. CECOT opened the next year in the town of Tecoluca. It can hold 40,000 inmates, all men, in its eight massive wings. Some of those incarcerated there have been convicted of crimes. Others are still waiting for trial dates as they sit in overcrowded cells without any personal possessions, their heads shaved, wearing prison-issued t-shirts and shorts. All allegedly have ties to various gangs. The country's justice minister Gustavo Villatoro said that officials "will make sure none of those who enter the Cecot ever leave on foot," per The Guardian.

This is the prison where President Donald Trump's administration sent 238 Venezuelan immigrants alleged to have ties to a gang to be held without trial.

Advertisement