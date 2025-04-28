The Real Reason American Flags Are Backwards On Military Uniforms

If we can say one thing for sure, it's that humans love their flags. Using flags as a symbol of a people, person, or region goes back to ancient Egyptian rulers raising personal battle standards full of shapes, emblems, and pictures of gods. Ancient Rome did the same, and also medieval Europe, which is when coats of arms took off. This segued to the earliest modern flag in 1625, the Danish Dannebrog. Now, every country on Earth has its own flag, many of which are typical rectangles while others, like Mozambique's, are unusually designed. All those flags, including that of the United States, must be displayed a particular way, raised to a certain height, folded in a certain way, etc. Except when the United States flag is on a military uniform, that is. Then it can be backwards.

It seems strange, doesn't it? Per Cornell Law School, U.S. Law Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, Paragraph 8 lists all the things you can't do to a flag. You can't flip it upside down, you can't let it touch the ground, it can't be laid flat, you can't fasten it to anything in a way that damages it, and more. The American Legion even mentions how it's supposed to be hoisted ("briskly") and lowered ("ceremoniously"), and names all the places where it has to be displayed, like near schools. So why, oh why, does it appear backward on military uniforms, of all places? The reason is kind of nifty: It's supposed to look like an actual flag caught in the wind as a soldier rushes forward.