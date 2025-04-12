What's The Origin Of The Terms Bull And Bear Markets? It's Complicated

"These last several years saw the strongest bull market in decades," you might have heard some talking head say at some point. "We've been on a bear market run for months now," or maybe, "The bear is looking to bull — watch the horns. Also, there's a porcupine eating a dead canary in the mineshafts of graphs that go up, up, and zing, dolla' dolla' bills ya'll." Yeah, financial lingo isn't the clearest, sometimes. We're sure plenty of people have zero clue what a "bear market" and "bull market" even are, let alone where the terms came from. No fault on them, either. They're probably too busy buying groceries to mess around with our international gambling cartel, i.e., the stock market. And bear and bull markets? The origins of the terms are even more unclear than whatever wizardry happens on the stock market floor.

But we can at least clear up the meanings of the terms. A "bull market" is when stock prices are generally going up. Interested parties want to buy shares during this period — as early as possible, too — in the hopes of selling them when prices get even higher. A "bear market" is when stock prices are generally going down. Betting types want to sell their assets during this period — also as early as possible — in the hopes of makin' 'dem sweet, sweet greens. And just like how no one knows the stock market's future, no one knows 100% where the terms "bull market" and "bear market" came from. They could be related to how each animal attacks, old bearskin-trading practices, or even a poem by Alexander Pope.

