Why Did WWII Helmets Have Nets?

So we've all seen World War II movies, right? There are modern-day classics like "Saving Private Ryan," prestige films like "Dunkirk," somewhat-true-to-life action-dramas like "Fury," and many more. But even if you haven't seen these, you might have noticed a curious feature of World War II helmets in photographs or elsewhere: A little net cover. It's not going to stop any explosions or bullets, and it might even get caught in something, so why wear it? Well, soldiers could be in a lot more danger without nets. That's because they were a solution for cheap and versatile camouflage in the field.

It makes sense if you think about it. Helmets are necessary to protect soldiers' heads, but they also stick out. Despite the dull, olive green of World War II helmets, they were also a solid, semi-shiny dome with a smooth texture that stuck out in any natural environment. Basically, they presented an easy target unless there was some way to break up the helmet's appearance. World War II combat was already deadly enough without protective gear making things deadlier.

But when we talk about netted helmets, we really mean the United States' M1 helmet, which was developed in response to complaints about how earlier designs couldn't stop shrapnel. The M1 went into circulation in June 1941, but their nets didn't get standardized until 1944 with what's been dubbed the "M-1944" along with the slogan, "Net, Helmet, with Band." In between, some soldiers painted camo patterns on their helmets, Marines used herringbone twill weaves, and more.

