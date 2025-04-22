The Balloon That Cost Millions Of Dollars To Pop

Does everybody remember the "Chinese balloon incident," as it might comically be called? It wasn't an alien spacecraft or interdimensional emissary that appeared over the skies of Alaska in January 2023, oh no. It wasn't even a UAP (unidentification aerial phenomenon, by the recent rebranding), but a KAP (known aerial phenomenon — our own term). The very un-futuristic white spy balloon nonchalantly floated into U.S. airspace, sort of whistling while shoving its hands into its pockets. Ridiculously enough, it managed to meander all the way down to South Carolina before getting blasted out of the sky. And what did the U.S. send to do the job? The most advanced warfighting jet in existence: an F-22 (it's even banned from being exported). How advanced are these bad boys? They come with a monstrous price tag of $143 million per jet.

So let's do a little math. The F-22 fired an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon, which went kaboom and fell into the ocean 6 miles off the coast. The cost of these missiles varies, but the price for just one can run up to $472,000. Similar missiles were also fired at three American non-spy balloons as a consequence of the Chinese balloon, which adds up to $1,888,000 more to total cost of the incident. And if we really want to drive the point home, we can look at F-22 developer Lockheed Martin. F-22s first went into development in 1991, and they've required constant upgrades and maintenance, like a $10.9 billion contract in 2021 to modernize the jets. So how many millions did it cost to blow the Chinese spy balloon out of the sky? Lots.

