Here's What Happens When Someone's Citizenship Is Revoked In The United States

It happens every time a U.S. president comes into power: A) Threats to leave America and renounce one's citizenship, followed by a chorus of, "Well do it, then," or, B) Scary talk of some dictatorial regime rounding up undesirable citizens, revoking citizenship, and tossing them in a gulag. Regarding the first scenario: It's true that since 2013, approximately 3,000 to 6,000 U.S. citizens living abroad per year have renounced their citizenship (singer Tina Turner did it in 2013). As for the latter scenario, it's never happened, though President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to end birthright citizenship, and many have sounded the alarm on the potential implications.

But the U.S. government has stripped people of citizenship based on extreme circumstances and crimes — fewer than 150 since 1968, according to a 2018 Smithsonian report. The Immigrant Legal Resource Center outlines causes that could lead to denaturalization. Examples include lying during the naturalization process or (very specifically) refusing to testify before Congress regarding "subversive activities" within 10 years of being naturalized. But note that those cases refer to citizenship that was earned, not granted by birth. Natural-born citizenship is all but impossible to take away.

So if someone gets citizenship revoked while in the U.S., do some enforcers grab you, haul you off to the nearest border, and chuck you over? Or if you're outside of the U.S., does somebody clap you on the back and say, "Good luck"? Not quite. The cause of the revocation, like crime vs. voluntary renunciation, determines what happens following the reversal. That being said, some things remain the same. You might, for instance, still have to pay taxes.

