How Often Have Presidents Defied Court Orders?

In 2025, the United States deported 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego-Garcia to his home country of El Salvador, and it left questions regarding the power dynamic between the United States executive and judicial branches. Abrego-Garcia entered the U.S. illegally in 2012 and "freely admitted" to doing so, per a Prince George's County Police Department report. He was deported in March 2025, District Judge Paula Xinis ordered him returned to the U.S., and the Trump administration ignored her. Now, Abrego-Garcia's attorneys are pushing for the administration to be held in contempt of court, and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen even paid him a visit.

Advertisement

This messy situation is just the most recent instance of conflict between various U.S. governmental branches. But while they regularly test their limits against each other and have done so since the founding of the country about 250 years ago, outright defiance of court orders has been rare. President Richard Nixon in 1974, for instance, resisted releasing incriminating tapes during the Watergate scandal, citing "executive privilege, but he eventually complied (one of the many questionable things about his presidency). Back at the start of the U.S. Civil War in 1861, Abraham Lincolm imprisoned alleged saboteurs without any due process. But neither these instances, nor others, involved refuting direct court orders.

Advertisement

Besides Abrego-Garcia's case, there've only been two instances of a U.S. president defying court orders. The first came early on in America's history when Thomas Jefferson ignored a court ruling regarding the Embargo Act of 1807. The next time came in 1832, when Andrew Jackson ignored an order regarding the removal of Cherokee tribespeople from Georgia.