Things MythBusters Actually Got Wrong

Before getting into anything else, let's be as clear as possible: Yes, obviously part of the untold truth of "MythBusters" was that it was always meant to be entertainment. No one reasonably expected hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman (or Build Team members Kari Byron, Grant Imahara, and Tory Belleci) to be publishing their sometimes rather dangerous results in a peer-reviewed journal. It's also true that, over the course of the show's 14 seasons (not including a 15th season with new hosts) the team often put in real scientific work, with all manner of calculations, small-scale testing, and interesting findings in plain view up on the screen. Indeed, they weren't all that far off base in many conclusions, even if their sample sizes were low and some episodes got a bit gimmicky or odd. Most times, the MythBusters were clearly having a lot of fun.

But they weren't always correct. Some tests have become practically legendary for getting it wrong, with fans from the couch to the White House haranguing the MythBusters about the details of the Archimedes death ray or getting all wrapped up in the finer points of a hastily constructed "Star Trek" cannon. Even less-flashy myths tested on the series occasionally came up for debate. Whether the culprit was a misplaced decimal, the ever-present pressure of budget and filming schedules, or just pure mistake, we have to admit that the MythBusters sometimes got stuff wrong.